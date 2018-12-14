NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 17

Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 0

St. Norbert 31, Trine 0

Mount Union 60, Denison 0

Centre 54, Washington & Jefferson 13

Randolph-Macon 23, John Carroll 20

Muhlenberg 20, Delaware Valley 13

RPI 38, Husson 14

Johns Hopkins 49, MIT 0

Wisconsin-Whitewater 67, Eureka 14

Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Hardin Simmons 6

St. John’s (Minn.) 84, Martin Luther 6

North Central (Ill.) 52, Hanover 0

Bethel (Minn.) 41, Wartburg 14

Brockport 40, Framingham State 27

Frostburg State 42, Western New England 24

Whitworth 48, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6

Second Round Saturday, Nov. 24

Mount Union 51, Centre 35

Muhlenberg 35, Randolph-Macon 6

RPI 21, Brockport 13

Johns Hopkins 58, Frostburg State 27

Mary Hardin-Baylor 75, Berry 9

St. John’s (Minn.) 45, Whitworth 24

Wisconsin-Whitewater 54, St. Norbert 21

Bethel (Minn.) 27, North Central (Ill.) 24

Quarterfinals Saturday, Dec. 1

Mount Union 38, Muhlenberg 10

John Hopkins 37, RPI 14

Wisconsin-Whitewater 26, Bethel (Minn.) 12

Mary Hardin-Baylor 21, St. John’s (Minn.) 18

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 8

Mount Union 28, Johns Hopkins 20

Mary Hardin-Baylor 31, Wisconsin-Whitewater 14

Championship Friday, Dec. 14 At Shenandoah, Texas

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Mount Union 16

