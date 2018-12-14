NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 17
Berry 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 0
St. Norbert 31, Trine 0
Mount Union 60, Denison 0
Centre 54, Washington & Jefferson 13
Randolph-Macon 23, John Carroll 20
Muhlenberg 20, Delaware Valley 13
RPI 38, Husson 14
Johns Hopkins 49, MIT 0
Wisconsin-Whitewater 67, Eureka 14
Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Hardin Simmons 6
St. John’s (Minn.) 84, Martin Luther 6
North Central (Ill.) 52, Hanover 0
Bethel (Minn.) 41, Wartburg 14
Brockport 40, Framingham State 27
Frostburg State 42, Western New England 24
Whitworth 48, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 24
Mount Union 51, Centre 35
Muhlenberg 35, Randolph-Macon 6
RPI 21, Brockport 13
Johns Hopkins 58, Frostburg State 27
Mary Hardin-Baylor 75, Berry 9
St. John’s (Minn.) 45, Whitworth 24
Wisconsin-Whitewater 54, St. Norbert 21
Bethel (Minn.) 27, North Central (Ill.) 24
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 1
Mount Union 38, Muhlenberg 10
John Hopkins 37, RPI 14
Wisconsin-Whitewater 26, Bethel (Minn.) 12
Mary Hardin-Baylor 21, St. John’s (Minn.) 18
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 8
Mount Union 28, Johns Hopkins 20
Mary Hardin-Baylor 31, Wisconsin-Whitewater 14
|Championship
|Friday, Dec. 14
|At Shenandoah, Texas
Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Mount Union 16
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.