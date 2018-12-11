NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|6
|0
|2
|1
|21
|30
|17
|13
|1
|2
|Western Michigan
|4
|3
|1
|1
|14
|26
|20
|9
|6
|1
|Minnesota-Duluth
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|21
|12
|10
|4
|2
|Denver
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|23
|22
|8
|4
|2
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|12
|21
|22
|9
|6
|3
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|0
|0
|9
|14
|21
|9
|7
|1
|Omaha
|2
|5
|1
|1
|8
|20
|34
|4
|10
|2
|Colorado College
|2
|5
|1
|0
|7
|18
|25
|7
|7
|2
___
Colorado College at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
U.S. Under-18 at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition
Minnesota St. vs. Minn.-Duluth at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth vs. Clarkson or Arizona St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.
Denver at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
U.S. Under-18 at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m., exhibition
Guelph at Miami, 4 p.m., exhibition
