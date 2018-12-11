Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCHC Glance

December 11, 2018 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 6 0 2 1 21 30 17 13 1 2
Western Michigan 4 3 1 1 14 26 20 9 6 1
Minnesota-Duluth 4 3 1 0 13 21 12 10 4 2
Denver 4 4 0 0 12 23 22 8 4 2
Miami (Ohio) 3 3 2 1 12 21 22 9 6 3
North Dakota 3 5 0 0 9 14 21 9 7 1
Omaha 2 5 1 1 8 20 34 4 10 2
Colorado College 2 5 1 0 7 18 25 7 7 2

___

Friday’s Game

Colorado College at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Colorado College at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

U.S. Under-18 at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition

Advertisement
Friday, Dec. 28

Minnesota St. vs. Minn.-Duluth at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Minn.-Duluth vs. Clarkson or Arizona St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.

Denver at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m., exhibition

Sunday, Dec. 30

Guelph at Miami, 4 p.m., exhibition

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached