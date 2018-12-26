Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

December 26, 2018 11:42 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 6 0 2 1 21 30 17 13 1 2
Western Michigan 4 3 1 1 14 26 20 9 6 1
Minnesota-Duluth 4 3 1 0 13 21 12 10 4 2
Denver 4 4 0 0 12 23 22 8 4 2
Miami (Ohio) 3 3 2 1 12 21 22 9 6 3
North Dakota 3 5 0 0 9 14 21 9 7 1
Omaha 2 5 1 1 8 20 34 4 10 2
Colorado College 2 5 1 0 7 18 25 7 9 2

___

Thursday’s Game

U.S. Under-18 at St. Cloud St., 7:07 p.m., exhibition

Friday’s Games

Minnesota St. vs. Minn.-Duluth at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minn.-Duluth vs. Clarkson or Arizona St. at Glendale, Ariz., 6:30 or 9:30 p.m.

Denver at UMass-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m., exhibition

Sunday’s Game

Guelph at Miami, 4 p.m., exhibition

Monday’s Games

Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 1:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Colorado College Maine, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

St. Cloud St. vs. Union at Cranberry Township, Pa., 5 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. UConn at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

St. Cloud St. vs. Brown or Robert Morris at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Air Force or St. Lawrence at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m., exhibition

