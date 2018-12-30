Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCHC Glance

December 30, 2018 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 6 0 2 1 21 30 17 13 1 2
Western Michigan 4 3 1 1 14 26 20 9 6 1
Minnesota-Duluth 4 3 1 0 13 21 12 11 5 2
Denver 4 4 0 0 12 23 22 10 4 2
Miami (Ohio) 3 3 2 1 12 21 22 9 6 3
North Dakota 3 5 0 0 9 14 21 9 7 1
Omaha 2 5 1 1 8 20 34 5 10 2
Colorado College 2 5 1 0 7 18 25 7 9 2

___

Thursday’s Game

U.S. Under-18 6, St. Cloud St. 4, exhibition

Friday’s Games

Minn.-Duluth 4, Minnesota St. 3, OT

Denver 3, Merrimack 1

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Clarkson 3, Minn.-Duluth 1

Denver 4, UMass-Lowell 1

Omaha 3, Alaska Anchorage 0

North Dakota 6, U.S. Under-18 2, exhibition

Sunday’s Game

Miami 3, Guelph 1, exhibition

Monday’s Games

Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 1:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Colorado College Maine, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 4

St. Cloud St. vs. Union at Cranberry Township, Pa., 5 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. UConn at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 5

St. Cloud St. vs. Brown or Robert Morris at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.

Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Air Force or St. Lawrence at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m., exhibition

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held