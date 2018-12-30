NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|6
|0
|2
|1
|21
|30
|17
|13
|1
|2
|Western Michigan
|4
|3
|1
|1
|14
|26
|20
|9
|6
|1
|Minnesota-Duluth
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|21
|12
|11
|5
|2
|Denver
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|23
|22
|10
|4
|2
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|12
|21
|22
|9
|6
|3
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|0
|0
|9
|14
|21
|9
|7
|1
|Omaha
|2
|5
|1
|1
|8
|20
|34
|5
|10
|2
|Colorado College
|2
|5
|1
|0
|7
|18
|25
|7
|9
|2
___
U.S. Under-18 6, St. Cloud St. 4, exhibition
Minn.-Duluth 4, Minnesota St. 3, OT
Denver 3, Merrimack 1
Clarkson 3, Minn.-Duluth 1
Denver 4, UMass-Lowell 1
Omaha 3, Alaska Anchorage 0
North Dakota 6, U.S. Under-18 2, exhibition
Miami 3, Guelph 1, exhibition
Alaska Anchorage at Omaha, 1:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Colorado College Maine, 6 p.m.
St. Cloud St. vs. Union at Cranberry Township, Pa., 5 p.m.
Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.
Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. UConn at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
St. Cloud St. vs. Brown or Robert Morris at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.
Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.
Denver at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. Air Force or St. Lawrence at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.
U.S. Under-18 at Minn.-Duluth, 8:07 p.m., exhibition
