Nets-76ers, Box

BROOKLYN (127)

Harris 5-9 2-2 14, Hollis-Jefferson 1-6 1-1 3, Allen 3-4 2-2 8, Russell 5-10 0-0 12, Crabbe 5-10 6-7 20, Carroll 1-5 4-4 6, Dudley 1-2 2-4 5, Kurucs 4-6 4-5 13, Davis 2-4 3-4 7, Dinwiddie 11-18 13-14 39. Totals 38-74 37-43 127.

PHILADELPHIA (124)

Korkmaz 8-14 0-0 18, Chandler 3-7 0-0 9, Embiid 12-18 7-8 33, Simmons 9-15 4-5 22, Redick 5-15 0-0 11, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, McConnell 8-10 0-0 17, Shamet 3-7 1-3 10, Milton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 50-91 12-16 124.

Brooklyn 31 26 37 33—127 Philadelphia 29 27 28 40—124

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 14-28 (Dinwiddie 4-6, Crabbe 4-8, Harris 2-3, Russell 2-4, Kurucs 1-1, Dudley 1-2, Allen 0-1, Carroll 0-3), Philadelphia 12-28 (Shamet 3-5, Chandler 3-6, Korkmaz 2-3, Embiid 2-3, McConnell 1-1, Redick 1-7, Milton 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 37 (Davis 10), Philadelphia 37 (Embiid 17). Assists_Brooklyn 20 (Russell 7), Philadelphia 31 (Simmons 7). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 23, Philadelphia 30. A_20,376 (20,478).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.