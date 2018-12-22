Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nets’ Atkinson fined $25,000 for outburst against officials

December 22, 2018 6:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court quickly enough after he was ejected.

The league announced the fine on Saturday.

Atkinson was thrown out of the Nets’ 114-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. With 1:09 remaining and Brooklyn trailing by five, Atkinson ran onto the court to confront an official after a foul was called against Rodions Kurucs.

Atkinson was given a technical foul and ejected. He became enraged, with players and assistant coaches briefly restraining him before he left the court.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama