Nets-Bucks, Box

December 29, 2018 7:30 pm
 
BROOKLYN (115)

Kurucs 0-5 2-2 2, Hollis-Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 3-5 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 3-7 2-4 10, Harris 5-8 1-1 15, Dudley 1-5 0-2 3, Carroll 6-12 2-3 18, Faried 8-14 5-7 21, Napier 9-15 10-12 32, Pinson 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 38-79 24-35 115.

MILWAUKEE (129)

Middleton 11-15 3-3 29, Antetokounmpo 13-17 3-5 31, Lopez 8-17 1-1 24, Bledsoe 2-7 2-2 6, Brogdon 6-14 3-3 18, Wilson 2-6 2-2 7, Maker 0-3 0-0 0, Hill 2-7 0-0 6, Snell 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 47-96 14-16 129.

Brooklyn 23 29 34 29—115
Milwaukee 29 42 35 23—129

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 15-35 (Harris 4-5, Napier 4-7, Carroll 4-7, Dinwiddie 2-4, Dudley 1-5, Faried 0-1, Kurucs 0-3, Pinson 0-3), Milwaukee 21-51 (Lopez 7-15, Middleton 4-6, Brogdon 3-7, Antetokounmpo 2-3, Hill 2-5, Wilson 1-2, Snell 1-3, Brown 1-4, Maker 0-2, Bledsoe 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 40 (Faried 10), Milwaukee 39 (Antetokounmpo 10). Assists_Brooklyn 28 (Napier 7), Milwaukee 30 (Antetokounmpo 10). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 17, Milwaukee 22. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second), Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson, Allen, Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Bledsoe, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. A_17,918 (17,500).

