Nets-Knicks, Box

BROOKLYN (112)

Harris 4-9 1-2 11, Hollis-Jefferson 7-14 4-7 20, Allen 5-9 4-4 14, Russell 4-14 0-0 9, Crabbe 6-9 0-0 17, Dudley 2-3 0-0 4, Carroll 2-6 0-0 4, Kurucs 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 3-4 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 10-17 4-8 25. Totals 43-88 15-25 112.

NEW YORK (104)

Hezonja 4-8 1-2 12, Vonleh 1-3 2-2 4, Kanter 10-13 3-5 23, Mudiay 4-10 3-4 13, Hardaway Jr. 2-12 3-3 7, Knox 3-6 1-3 7, Robinson 2-3 0-3 4, Ntilikina 3-6 0-0 7, Trier 5-11 5-6 15, Dotson 5-10 0-2 12, Lee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-83 18-30 104.

Brooklyn 30 26 38 18—112 New York 23 22 32 27—104

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-22 (Crabbe 5-5, Hollis-Jefferson 2-2, Harris 2-4, Russell 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-3, Dudley 0-1, Kurucs 0-2, Carroll 0-3), New York 8-26 (Hezonja 3-4, Dotson 2-3, Mudiay 2-5, Ntilikina 1-4, Knox 0-1, Trier 0-2, Vonleh 0-2, Hardaway Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_Brooklyn 45 (Allen 12), New York 40 (Kanter 14). Assists_Brooklyn 27 (Russell 11), New York 22 (Mudiay, Vonleh 4). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 25, New York 18. Technicals_Davis, Robinson. A_18,662 (19,812).

