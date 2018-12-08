Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nets-Knicks, Box

December 8, 2018 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BROOKLYN (112)

Harris 4-9 1-2 11, Hollis-Jefferson 7-14 4-7 20, Allen 5-9 4-4 14, Russell 4-14 0-0 9, Crabbe 6-9 0-0 17, Dudley 2-3 0-0 4, Carroll 2-6 0-0 4, Kurucs 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 3-4 2-4 8, Dinwiddie 10-17 4-8 25. Totals 43-88 15-25 112.

NEW YORK (104)

Hezonja 4-8 1-2 12, Vonleh 1-3 2-2 4, Kanter 10-13 3-5 23, Mudiay 4-10 3-4 13, Hardaway Jr. 2-12 3-3 7, Knox 3-6 1-3 7, Robinson 2-3 0-3 4, Ntilikina 3-6 0-0 7, Trier 5-11 5-6 15, Dotson 5-10 0-2 12, Lee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-83 18-30 104.

Brooklyn 30 26 38 18—112
New York 23 22 32 27—104

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-22 (Crabbe 5-5, Hollis-Jefferson 2-2, Harris 2-4, Russell 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-3, Dudley 0-1, Kurucs 0-2, Carroll 0-3), New York 8-26 (Hezonja 3-4, Dotson 2-3, Mudiay 2-5, Ntilikina 1-4, Knox 0-1, Trier 0-2, Vonleh 0-2, Hardaway Jr. 0-5). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_Brooklyn 45 (Allen 12), New York 40 (Kanter 14). Assists_Brooklyn 27 (Russell 11), New York 22 (Mudiay, Vonleh 4). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 25, New York 18. Technicals_Davis, Robinson. A_18,662 (19,812).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans