Newman’s 3-pointer lifts Oakland over Youngstown State 76-74

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Karmari Newman hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left and gave Oakland a 76-74 win over Youngstown State on Sunday.

Braden Norris kicked the ball out to Newman who made the winning shot with five seconds left on the shot clock. Devin Morgan missed from the circle on the other end as time ran out.

The Penguins (4-11, 0-2 Horizon), trailing by 12 with 12 minutes left, took a 58-57 lead on Michael Akuchie’s’ 3-pointer then fell behind by nine before grabbing a 74-71 lead after a basket by Darius Quisenberry with 2:10 left. Xavier Hill-Mais scored to cut the deficit to one before Newman’s 3.

Brad Brechting scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Golden Grizzlies (6-9, 2-0), who shot 59 percent, made 8 of 16 from the arc and 20 of 22 free throws. Hill-Mais added 16 points.

Quisenberry scored 21 points and Morgan 15 for the Penguins, who shot 51 percent and were 9 of 21 from distance.

