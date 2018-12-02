Listen Live Sports

NFL 0-2 Starts-Playoffs

December 2, 2018
 
NFL teams to make the playoffs after 0-2 starts with year, team, and advancement, since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990:

1990 — Houston Oilers, Wild Card Playoffs

1990 — Philadelphia Eagles, Wild Card Playoffs

1990 — New Orleans Saints, Wild Card Playoffs

1991 — Atlanta Falcons, Wild Card Playoffs

1992 — x-San Diego Chargers, Divisional Playoffs

1993 — Pittsburgh Steelers, Wild Card Playoffs

1993 — Dallas Cowboys, Won 1994 Super Bowl

1994 — New England Patriots, Wild Card Playoffs

1995 — y-Detroit Lions, Wild Card Playoffs

1996 — New England Patriots, Lost 1997 Super Bowl

1998 — Arizona Cardinals, Divisional Playoffs

1998 — y-Buffalo Bills, Wild Card Playoffs

1998 — New York Jets, Lost AFC championship

2001 — New England Patriots, Won 2002 Super Bowl

2002 — Atlanta Falcons, Divisional Playoffs

2002 — Pittsburgh Steelers, Divisional Playoffs

2003 — Philadelphia Eagles, Lost NFC championship

2006 — Kansas City Chiefs, Wild Card Playoffs

2007 — New York Giants, Won Super Bowl

2008 — Miami Dolphins, Wild Card Playoffs

2008 — Minnesota Vikings, Wild Card Playoffs

2008 — San Diego Chargers, Divisional Playoffs

2013 — Carloina Panthers, Divisional Playoffs

2014 — Indianapolis Colts, Lost AFC championship

2015 — Seattle Seahawks, Divisional Playoffs

2015 — Houston Texans, Wild Card Playoffs

2016 — Miami Dolphins, Wild Card Playoffs

x-Started season 0-4

y-Started season 0-3

