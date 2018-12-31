NFL 0-2 Starts-Playoffs

NFL teams to make the playoffs after 0-2 starts with year, team, and advancement, since the current playoff format was instituted in 1990:
1990 — Houston Oilers, Wild Card Playoffs
1990 — Philadelphia Eagles, Wild Card Playoffs
1990 — New Orleans Saints, Wild Card Playoffs
1991 — Atlanta Falcons, Wild Card Playoffs
1992 — x-San Diego Chargers, Divisional Playoffs
1993 — Pittsburgh Steelers, Wild Card Playoffs
1993 — Dallas Cowboys, Won 1994 Super Bowl
1994 — New England Patriots, Wild Card Playoffs
1995 — y-Detroit Lions, Wild Card Playoffs
1996 — New England Patriots, Lost 1997 Super Bowl
1998 — Arizona Cardinals, Divisional Playoffs
1998 — y-Buffalo Bills, Wild Card Playoffs
1998 — New York Jets, Lost AFC championship
2001 — New England Patriots, Won 2002 Super Bowl
2002 — Atlanta Falcons, Divisional Playoffs
2002 — Pittsburgh Steelers, Divisional Playoffs
2003 — Philadelphia Eagles, Lost NFC championship
2006 — Kansas City Chiefs, Wild Card Playoffs
2007 — New York Giants, Won Super Bowl
2008 — Miami Dolphins, Wild Card Playoffs
2008 — Minnesota Vikings, Wild Card Playoffs
2008 — San Diego Chargers, Divisional Playoffs
2013 — Carloina Panthers, Divisional Playoffs
2014 — Indianapolis Colts, Lost AFC championship
2015 — Seattle Seahawks, Divisional Playoffs
2015 — Houston Texans, Wild Card Playoffs
2016 — Miami Dolphins, Wild Card Playoffs
2018 — y-Houston Texans, Wild Card Playoffs
2018 — Seattle, Wild Card Playoffs
x-Started season 0-4
y-Started season 0-3
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.