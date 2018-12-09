Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Calendar

December 9, 2018 9:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Dec. 12 — Winter owners meeting, Irving, Texas.

Dec. 30 — Regular season ends.

Jan. 5-6 — Wild-card playoff round.

Jan. 12-13 — Divisional playoff round.

Advertisement

Jan. 20 — NFC, AFC championship games.

Jan. 27 — Pro Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

Feb. 3 — Super Bowl, Atlanta.

Feb. 26-March 4 — NFL combine, Indianapolis.

March 13 — League year and free agency begin.

March 24-27 — Annual owners meeting, Phoenix.

April 25-27 — NFL draft, Nashville, Tenn.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America