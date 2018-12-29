NFL Calendar

Dec. 30 — Regular season ends.

Jan. 5-6 — Wild-card playoff round.

Jan. 12-13 — Divisional playoff round.

Jan. 20 — NFC, AFC championship games.

Advertisement

Jan. 27 — Pro Bowl, Orlando, Fla.

Feb. 3 — Super Bowl, Atlanta.

Feb. 26-March 4 — NFL combine, Indianapolis.

March 13 — League year and free agency begin.

March 24-27 — Annual owners meeting, Phoenix.

April 25-27 — NFL draft, Nashville, Tenn.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.