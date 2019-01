By The Associated Press

Through 2018 Season

The career leaders in field goals made in the National Football League (x-active):

FGs 1. x-Adam Vinatieri 582 2. Morten Andersen 565 3. Gary Anderson 538 4. Jason Hanson 495 5. John Carney 478 6. Matt Stover 471 7. John Kasay 461 8. x-Phil Dawson 441 9. Jason Elam 436 9. x-Sebastien Janikowski 436

