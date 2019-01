NFL Career Interception Leaders

By The Associated Press

Through 2018 Season (x-active) 1. Paul Krause (1964-79) 81 2. Emlen Tunnell (1948-61) 79 3. Ron Woodson (1987-2003) 71 4. Night Train Lane (1952-65) 68 5. Ken Riley (1969-83) 65 5. Charles Woodson (1998-2015) 65 7. Ed Reed (2002-13) 64 8. Ronnie Lott (1981-1994) 63 8. Darren Sharper (1997-2010) 63 10. Dick LeBeau (1959-72) 62 10. Dave Brown (1975-89) 62

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.