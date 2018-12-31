Listen Live Sports

NFL Career Interception Passes

December 31, 2018 7:43 pm
 
Through 2018 Season
1. Brett Favre 336
2. George Blanda 277
3. John Hadl 268
4. Vinny Testaverde 267
5. Fran Tarkenton 266
6. Norm Snead 257
7. Johnny Unitas 253
8. Dan Marino 252
9. Peyton Manning 251
10. Jim Hart 247
11. Bobby Layne 243
12. Dan Fouts 242
14. x-Eli Manning 239
15. x-Drew Brees 233
15. Warren Moon 233
17. John Elway 226
18. John Brodie 224
19. Ken Stabler 222
20. Y.A. Tittle 221

x-active

