NFL Career Interception Passes

Through 2018 Season 1. Brett Favre 336 2. George Blanda 277 3. John Hadl 268 4. Vinny Testaverde 267 5. Fran Tarkenton 266 6. Norm Snead 257 7. Johnny Unitas 253 8. Dan Marino 252 9. Peyton Manning 251 10. Jim Hart 247 11. Bobby Layne 243 12. Dan Fouts 242 14. x-Eli Manning 239 15. x-Drew Brees 233 15. Warren Moon 233 17. John Elway 226 18. John Brodie 224 19. Ken Stabler 222 20. Y.A. Tittle 221

x-active

