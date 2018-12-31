NFL Career Interception Passes

|Through 2018 Season
|1. Brett Favre
|336
|2. George Blanda
|277
|3. John Hadl
|268
|4. Vinny Testaverde
|267
|5. Fran Tarkenton
|266
|6. Norm Snead
|257
|7. Johnny Unitas
|253
|8. Dan Marino
|252
|9. Peyton Manning
|251
|10. Jim Hart
|247
|11. Bobby Layne
|243
|12. Dan Fouts
|242
|14. x-Eli Manning
|239
|15. x-Drew Brees
|233
|15. Warren Moon
|233
|17. John Elway
|226
|18. John Brodie
|224
|19. Ken Stabler
|222
|20. Y.A. Tittle
|221
x-active
