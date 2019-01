By The Associated Press

Through 2018 Season TDs 1. Jerry Rice 197 2. Randy Moss 156 2. Terrell Owens 153 4. Cris Carter 130 5. Marvin Harrison 128 6. x-Larry Fitzgerald 116 6. x-Antonio Gates 116 8. Tony Gonzalez 111 9. Tim Brown 100 9. Steve Largent 100

x-active

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.