NFL Career Receptions Leaders

|Through 2018 Season
|(x-active)
|1. Jerry Rice
|1,549
|2. Tony Gonzalez
|1,325
|3. x-Larry Fitzgerald
|1,303
|4. Jason Witten
|1,152
|5. Marvin Harrison
|1,102
|6. Cris Carter
|1,101
|7. Tim Brown
|1,094
|8. Terrell Owens
|1,078
|9. x-Anquan Boldin
|1,076
|10. Reggie Wayne
|1,070
|11. Andre Johnson
|1,062
|12. Steve Smith
|1,031
|13. Isaac Bruce
|1,024
|14. Hines Ward
|1,000
