By The Associated Press

Through Dec. 22, 2018

(x-active)

1. Emmitt Smith 18,355 2. Walter Payton 16,726 3. Barry Sanders 15,269 4. x-Frank Gore 14,748 5. Curtis Martin 14,101 6. LaDainian Tomlinson 13,684 7. Jerome Bettis 13,662 8. x-Adrian Peterson 13,318 9. Eric Dickerson 13,259 10. Tony Dorsett 12,739

