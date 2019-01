By The Associated Press

Through 2018 Season TDS 1. Emmitt Smith 164 2. LaDainian Tomlinson 145 3. Marcus Allen 123 4. Walter Payton 110 5. x-Adrian Peterson 106 5. Jim Brown 106 7. John Riggins 104 8. Marshall Faulk 100 9. Shaun Alexander 100 10. Barry Sanders 99

x-active

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.