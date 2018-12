NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press

Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — FALCONS: OUT: TE Logan Paulsen (knee, ankle). QUESTIONABLE: K Matt Bryant (back). PACKERS: OUT: S Raven Greene (ankle). DOUBTFUL: T Bryan Bulaga (knee, illness). QUESTIONABLE: G Byron Bell (knee), LS Hunter Bradley (ankle), CB Bashaud Breeland (groin), S Kentrell Brice (ankle, concussion), G Lane Taylor (foot).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — RAVENS: DOUBTFUL: S Tony Jefferson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: QB Joe Flacco (hip), CB Marlon Humphrey (groin), G James Hurst (back), S Anthony Levine (ankle), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), LB Tim Williams (ankle), CB Tavon Young (groin). CHIEFS: DOUBTFUL: WR Sammy Watkins (foot). QUESTIONABLE: S Eric Berry (heel), TE Demetrius Harris (knee, illness).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — PANTHERS: OUT: K Graham Gano (left knee), G Amini Silatolu (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Colin Jones (illness). BROWNS: OUT: T Austin Corbett (foot), CB Denzel Ward (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Phillip Gaines (knee), DT Larry Ogunjobi (biceps), C J.C. Tretter (ankle).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — BENGALS: OUT: LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), T Cordy Glenn (back), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle), CB Tony McRae (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Josh Malone (hamstring). CHARGERS: OUT: RB Melvin Gordon (knee), CB Trevor Williams (knee). DOUBTFUL: TE Sean Culkin (back), DT Brandon Mebane (not injury related).

Advertisement

DENVER BRONCOS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — BRONCOS: OUT: LB Shaquil Barrett (hip), CB Tramaine Brock (ribs), CB Chris Harris (fibula). QUESTIONABLE: LB Brandon Marshall (knee). 49ERS: OUT: RB Matt Breida (ankle), WR Pierre Garcon (knee), S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB K’Waun Williams (knee)

DETROIT LIONS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — LIONS: OUT: LB Trevor Bates (ankle), RB Kerryon Johnson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB Nick Bellore (ankle), WR Bruce Ellington (back), DE Kerry Hyder (illness), LB Devon Kennard (hip), WR Brandon Powell (calf), TE Michael Roberts (shoulder), CB Darius Slay (ankle), QB Matthew Stafford (back). CARDINALS: OUT: LB Deone Bucannon (chest). QUESTIONABLE: S Budda Baker (knee).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — COLTS: OUT: TE Mo Alie-Cox (calf), WR Dontrelle Inman (shoulder), C Ryan Kelly (knee), S Michael Mitchell (calf). QUESTIONABLE: DT Denico Autry (back), CB Nate Hairston (ankle), WR T.Y. Hilton (shoulder), DT Margus Hunt (knee), CB Chris Milton (hamstring). TEXANS: OUT: G Zach Fulton (hand). QUESTIONABLE: WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), CB Johnathan Joseph (neck, shoulder), LB Brennan Scarlett (ankle).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: TE Dwayne Allen (knee), CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle) Practice Report. DOLPHINS: OUT: C Jake Brendel (calf), CB Xavien Howard (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR Danny Amendola (knee), C Travis Swanson (ankle).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — SAINTS: OUT: T Terron Armstead (pectoral). BUCCANEERS: OUT: S Justin Evans (toe), WR DeSean Jackson (thumb), CB Isaiah Johnson (concussion). DOUBTFUL: CB Carlton Davis (knee). QUESTIONABLE: T Demar Dotson (hamstring), CB Brent Grimes (knee), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), CB M.J. Stewart (foot).

NEW YORK GIANTS at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — GIANTS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Tae Davis (ankle), LB B.J. Goodson (neck, foot). REDSKINS: OUT LB Ryan Anderson (hamstring), G Tony Bergstrom (knee, ankle), QB Colt McCoy (fibula). QUESTIONABLE: LB Zach Brown (illness), WR Josh Doctson (hip), DE Matt Ioannidis (shin), C Chase Roullier (knee).

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS — JETS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Robby Anderson (ankle), RB Isaiah Crowell (toe), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), CB Buster Skrine (shoulder, hip). BILLS: OUT: QB Derek Anderson (concussion), CB Taron Johnson (shoulder). DOUBTFUL: TE Jason Croom (groin). QUESTIONABLE: WR Isaiah McKenzie (toe).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DALLAS COWBOYS — EAGLES: OUT: LB Jordan Hicks (calf), CB Jalen Mills (foot). QUESTIONABLE: DE Michael Bennett (foot), DT Timmy Jernigan (back), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle, knee). COWBOYS: OUT: WR Tavon Austin (groin), DE David Irving (ankle), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), TE Geoff Swaim (wrist). QUESTIONABLE: WR Michael Gallup (illness), T Tyron Smith (neck)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at OAKLAND RAIDERS — STEELERS: OUT: RB James Conner (ankle), T Marcus Gilbert (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Morgan Burnett (back), LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle). RAIDERS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), RB Doug Martin (knee), G Kelechi Osemele (toe), WR Seth Roberts (concussion), LB Kyle Wilber (hamstring), CB Daryl Worley (shoulder).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at CHICAGO BEARS — RAMS: OUT: RB Malcolm Brown (shoulder). BEARS: DOUBTFUL: S Deon Bush (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: S Eddie Jackson (shin), DT Bilal Nichols (knee)

Monday

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — VIKINGS: DNP: WR Chad Beebe (hamstring), LB Eric Kendricks (rib), TE David Morgan (knee), CB Trae Waynes (concussion). LIMITED: WR Stefon Diggs (knee). FULL: G Mike Remmers (back), CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring), WR Brandon Zylstra (foot). SEAHAWKS: No Report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.