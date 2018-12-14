Listen Live Sports

NFL Injury Report

December 14, 2018
 
Saturday

HOUSTON TEXANS at NEW YORK JETS — TEXANS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), G Zach Fulton (hand), S Andre Hal (ankle).

JETS: OUT: LB Jeremiah Attaochu (concussion), RB Isaiah Crowell (toe), WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Trenton Cannon (toe), LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder/ankle), LB Jordan JenkinsLB(shoulder), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at DENVER BRONCOS — BROWNS: OUT: CB Denzel Ward (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Phillip Gaines (knee), DT Larry Ogunjobi (biceps), C J.C. Tretter (ankle). BRONCOS: OUT: CB Chris Harris (fibula), CB Isaac Yiadom (shoulder), LB Shaquil Barrett (hip).

QUESTIONABLE: DE Derek Wolfe (concussion).

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at ATLANTA FALCONS — CARDINALS: QUESTIONABLE: S Budda Baker (knee), LB Deone Bucannon (chest), WR Chad Williams (hamstring). FALCONS: OUT: DT Terrell McClain (toe). QUESTIONABLE: RB Ito Smith (back, knee).

DALLAS COWBOYS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — COWBOYS: OUT: DE David Irving (ankle), G Zack Martin (knee), TE Geoff Swaim (wrist). QUESTIONABLE: WR Tavon Austin (groin), DE Randy Gregory (not injury related), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), WR Lance Lenoir (illness), T Tyron Smith (neck). COLTS: OUT: G Mark Glowinski (ankle), S Michael Mitchell (calf), LB Skai Moore (neck). QUESTIONABLE: S Clayton Geathers (knee), WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle).

DETROIT LIONS at BUFFALO BILLS — LIONS: OUT: WR Bruce Ellington (hamstring), DE Da’Shawn Hand (knee), RB Kerryon Johnson (knee), T Rick Wagner (concussion), S Charles Washington (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Trevor Bates (ankle), RB Nick Bellore (ankle), CB Marcus Cooper (back), T Taylor Decker (shoulder), LB Devon Kennard (hip), QB Matthew Stafford (back). BILLS: OUT: CB Ryan Lewis (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: K Stephen Hauschka (right hip), RB Chris Ivory (shoulder), RB LeSean McCoy (hamstring), TE Logan Thomas (hamstring).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at CHICAGO BEARS — PACKERS: DOUBTFUL: T Bryan Bulaga (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Bashaud Breeland (groin, not injury related), DT Kenny Clark (elbow). BEARS: QUESTIONABLE: S Eddie Jackson (shin), DT Bilal Nichols (knee), WR Allen Robinson (hip).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — DOLPHINS: DOUBTFUL: CB Xavien Howard (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S T.J. McDonald (ankle) Practice Report. VIKINGS: OUT: WR Chad Beebe (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: TE David Morgan (knee), G Mike Remmers (back), DT Sheldon Richardson (hip).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — PATRIOTS: No Report. STEELERS: OUT: T Marcus Gilbert (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB James Conner (ankle), WR Ryan Switzer (ankle).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — RAIDERS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), G Gabe Jackson (elbow, ankle), G Kelechi Osemele (toe), LB Kyle Wilber (hamstring). BENGALS: OUT: LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion). DOUBTFUL: CB KeiVarae Russell (finger). QUESTIONABLE: T Cordy Glenn (back), DE Michael Johnson (concussion), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle), CB Tony McRae (concussion).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEAHAWKS: OUT: S Maurice Alexander (concussion), RB Rashaad Penny (knee), LB K.J. Wright (knee). DOUBTFUL: G D.J. Fluker (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE : WR Doug Baldwin (hip), S Bradley McDougald (knee), DT Jarran Reed (oblique). 49ERS: OUT: S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: RB Matt Breida (ankle), WR Marquise Goodwin (calf), DE Cassius Marsh (concussion), LB Mark Nzeocha (groin), WR Dante Pettis (foot), CB K’Waun Williams (knee).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — BUCCANEERS: OUT: S Justin Evans (toe), WR DeSean Jackson (thumb). QUESTIONABLE: DT Beau Allen (wrist), CB Carlton Davis (knee), T Demar Dotson (knee), S Isaiah Johnson (concussion), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee, hip), LB Adarius Taylor (not injury related). RAVENS: DOUBTFUL: G Alex Lewis (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: QB Joe Flacco (hip), CB Marlon Humphrey (groin), S Tony Jefferson (ankle), LB Anthony Levine (ankle), LB Tim Williams (ankle), CB Tavon Young (groin).

TENNESSEE TITANS at NEW YORK GIANTS — TITANS: OUT: RB David Fluellen (knee), LB Brian Orakpo (elbow), TE Cole Wick (shoulder). GIANTS: OUT: WR Odell Beckham (quadricep).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — REDSKINS: OUT: LB Ryan Anderson (hamstring), G Tony Bergstrom (knee, ankle), QB Colt McCoy (fibula), TE Jordan Reed (ankle, foot). QUESTIONABLE: WR Josh Doctson (concussion), DE Matt Ioannidis (shin), T Morgan Moses (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (illness), T Ty Nsekhe (knee), LS Nick Sundberg (back), RB Chris Thompson (illness). JAGUARS: OUT: WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), LB Leon Jacobs (quadricep), T Jermey Parnell (knee), G Josh Walker (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: K Josh Lambo (right groin), DE Lerentee McCray (illness).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at LOS ANGELES RAMS — EAGLES: OUT: LB Jordan Hicks (calf), DT Timmy Jernigan (back), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral). DOUBTFUL: QB Carson Wentz (back). QUESTIONABLE: DE Michael Bennett (foot), WR Shelton Gibson (wrist), S Avonte Maddox (ankle, knee). RAMS: No Report.

Monday

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SAINTS: LIMITED: T Terron Armstead (pectoral), S Kurt Coleman (elbow), T Andrus Peat (ankle, shoulder), T Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder). PANTHERS: DNP: K Graham Gano (left knee), DT Kawann Short (calf). LIMITED: QB Cam Newton (right shoulder). FULL: S Mike Adams (not injury related, wrist), T Chris Clark (knee), LB Thomas Davis (not injury related), S Rashaan Gaulden (illness), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related).

