NFL Injury Report

December 21, 2018 7:00 pm
 
Saturday

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at TENNESSEE TITANS — REDSKINS: OUT: QB Colt McCoy (fibula), TE Jordan Reed (ankle/foot). QUESTIONABLE: TE Vernon Davis (concussion), Joshua Doctson (back), WR Maurice Harris (illness), OT Attauyo Nsekhe (knee), LB Orlando Anderson (hamstring), G Tony Bergstrom (knee/ankle), OT Austin Howard (hip), DE Matt Ioannidis (shin), DT Tim Settle (pectoral). TITANS: OUT: LB Sharif Finch (shoulder), LB Brian Orakpo (elbow), RB David Fluellen (knee), TE Cole Wick (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: WR Tajae Sharpe (ankle).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — RAVENS: QUESTIONABLE: TE Nick Boyle (concussion), LB Matt Judon (knee), S Anthony Levine (toe/ankle), Alex Lewis (shoulder). CHARGERS: OUT: TE Sean Culkin (back). DOUBTFUL: RB Austin Ekeler (neck). QUESTIONABLE: WR Keenan Allen (hip).

Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — FALCONS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Julio Jones (hip, ribs). PANTHERS: OUT: QB Cam Newton (right shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DT Kawann Short (not injury related, calf).

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — BILLS: OUT: CB Ryan Lewis (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: RB Chris Ivory (shoulder). PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Brandon King (knee).

CHICAGO BEARS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — BEARS: DOUBTFUL: S Eddie Jackson (ankle), LB Aaron Lynch (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: DT Bilal Nichols (knee). 49ERS: OUT: S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — BENGALS: OUT: WR Tyler Boyd (knee), LB Jordan Evans (ankle), CB Tony McRae (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion). BROWNS: QUESTIONABLE: T Austin Corbett (foot), CB Phillip Gaines (knee), DT Larry Ogunjobi (biceps), S Jabrill Peppers (neck), C J.C. Tretter (ankle), LB Tanner Vallejo (hamstring).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at NEW YORK JETS — PACKERS: OUT: DT Kenny Clark (elbow), CB Will Redmond (shoulder). DOUBTFUL: WR Randall Cobb (concussion), T Jason Spriggs (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Jake Kumerow (hand). JETS: OUT: WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle). DOUBTFUL: LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: LB Jordan Jenkins (ankle), CB Darryl Roberts (toe).

HOUSTON TEXANS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — TEXANS: OUT: CB Mike Tyson (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), DT Brandon Dunn (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (hip, illness), G Senio Kelemete (elbow, rib, illness), RB Lamar Miller (ankle). EAGLES; OUT: CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), QB Carson Wentz (back). QUESTIONABLE: LB D.J. Alexander (hamstring), DE Michael Bennett (foot), DT Timmy Jernigan (back), CB Cre’von LeBlanc (hamstring).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — JAGUARS: OUT: WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), S Ronnie Harrison (knee), K Josh Lambo (right groin), T Jermey Parnell (knee). DOLPHINS: DOUBTFUL: S T.J. McDonald (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Kiko Alonso (knee, hamstring), DE Ziggy Hood (hamstring), CB Xavien Howard (knee), DT Kendrick Norton (ankle).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — RAMS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Justin Davis (shoulder), RB Todd Gurley (knee). CARDINALS: QUESTIONABLE: S Rudy Ford (ribs), DE Markus Golden (ankle), DT Rodney Gunter (foot), G Will Holden (shoulder), WR J.J. Nelson (illness, not injury related), CB Patrick Peterson (illness), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (illness).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DETROIT LIONS — VIKINGS: OUT: LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring). LIONS: OUT: WR Bruce Ellington (hamstring), S Charles Washington (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jamal Agnew (knee), RB LeGarrette Blount (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (chest), DT Damon Harrison (ankle), LB Devon Kennard (hip), QB Matthew Stafford (back).

NEW YORK GIANTS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — GIANTS: OUT: WR Odell Beckham (quadricep), LB Alec Ogletree (concussion), C Spencer Pulley (calf), WR Russell Shepard (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Kerry Wynn (thumb). COLTS: OUT: S Clayton Geathers (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Mark Glowinski (ankle), WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle), S Michael Mitchell (calf), S George Odum (knee), LB Anthony Walker (shoulder).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — STEELERS: OUT: RB James Conner (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin). SAINTS: OUT: G Jermon Bushrod (hamstring).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — BUCCANEERS: QUESTIONABLE: WR DeSean Jackson (thumb). COWBOYS: OUT: DE David Irving (ankle), TE Geoff Swaim (wrist). QUESTIONABLE: WR Tavon Austin (groin), CB Anthony Brown (hand, back), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), G Zack Martin (knee).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — CHIEFS: OUT: WR Sammy Watkins (heel). DOUBTFUL: RB Spencer Ware (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: CB Kendall Fuller (thumb). SEAHAWKS: OUT: S Tedric Thompson (chest, ankle). QUESTIONABLE: G D.J. Fluker (hamstring), CB Shaquill Griffin (hip), T Germain Ifedi (groin), S Bradley McDougald (knee), LS Tyler Ott (illness), RB Rashaad Penny (knee), DT Jarran Reed (groin, oblique).

Monday

DENVER BRONCOS at OAKLAND RAIDERS — BRONCOS: DNP: CB Brendan Langley (concussion), DT Domata Peko (not injury related), LB Shane Ray (illness), T Jared Veldheer (illness). LIMITED: LB Shaquil Barrett (hip), TE Matt LaCosse (ankle), LB Brandon Marshall (knee), WR Courtland Sutton (quadricep), CB Isaac Yiadom (shoulder). RAIDERS: DNP: DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), CB Daryl Worley (shoulder) LIMITED: CB Gareon Conley (concussion), C Rodney Hudson (ankle, knee), S Karl Joseph (neck), RB Keith Smith (calf), TE Lee Smith (back), LB Kyle Wilber (hamstring). FULL: WR Jordy Nelson (foot), G Kelechi Osemele (toe).

