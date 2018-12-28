Listen Live Sports

NFL Injury Report

December 28, 2018 6:38 pm
 
Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — CARDINALS: OUT: TE Ricky Seals-Jones (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DE Markus Golden (ankle), DE Benson Mayowa (back, neck). SEAHAWKS: DOUBTFUL: G J.R. Sweezy (foot). QUESTIONABLE: G D.J. Fluker (hamstring), DE Dion Jordan (knee), S Bradley McDougald (knee), RB Rashaad Penny (knee), S Tedric Thompson (ankle).

ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — FALCONS: OUT: C Wes Schweitzer (back). BUCCANEERS: DOUBTFUL: WR DeSean Jackson (achilles), DE Carl Nassib (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: LB Devante Bond (illness), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee, shoulder).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — PANTHERS: OUT: QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), DT Kawann Short (calf), G Trai Turner (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T Marshall Newhouse (hip). SAINTS: OUT: T Terron Armstead (pectoral), G Jermon Bushrod (hamstring), G Larry Warford (knee).

CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — BEARS: DOUBTFUL: S Eddie Jackson (ankle), LB Aaron Lynch (elbow), WR Allen Robinson (ribs). QUESTIONABLE: DT Bilal Nichols (knee). VIKINGS: OUT: WR Chad Beebe (hamstring), RB C.J. Ham (elbow), LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring), CB Marcus Sherels (foot). QUESTIONABLE: G Tom Compton (shoulder), CB Xavier Rhodes (groin).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BENGALS: OUT: LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion), CB Tony McRae (hamstring). STEELERS: DOUBTFUL: LB Vince Williams (toe). QUESTIONABLE: WR Antonio Brown (not injury related, knee), RB James Conner (ankle), S Sean Davis (quadricep).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — BROWNS: OUT: CB Denzel Ward (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: C J.C. Tretter (ankle). RAVENS: QUESTIONABLE: WR John Brown (hamstring), LB Anthony Levine (toe, ankle), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), LB Terrell Suggs (hamstring), CB Tavon Young (groin).

DALLAS COWBOYS at NEW YORK GIANTS — COWBOYS: OUT: DE Tyrone Crawford (neck), DE David Irving (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Brown (back), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), G Zack Martin (knee), T Tyron Smith (neck). GIANTS: OUT: WR Odell Beckham (quadricep), DE Mario Edwards (calf), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), LB Alec Ogletree (concussion), WR Russell Shepard (ankle).

DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — LIONS: OUT: DT A’Shawn Robinson (knee), CB DeShawn Shead (knee), TE Luke Willson (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jamal Agnew (knee), RB LeGarrette Blount (knee), S Quandre Diggs (back), WR Kenny Golladay (chest), DT Damon Harrison (ankle), CB Nevin Lawson (ankle). PACKERS: DOUBTFUL: T Jason Spriggs (concussion), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Davante Adams (knee), CB Jaire Alexander (groin), T David Bakhtiari (hip), S Kentrell Brice (ankle, not injury related), DE Fadol Brown (toe), G Lucas Patrick (abdomen), G Lane Taylor (knee).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at HOUSTON TEXANS — JAGUARS: OUT: CB A.J. Bouye (toe), K Josh Lambo (right groin), T Josh Wells (concussion). DOUBTFUL: RB Leonard Fournette (ankle, foot). QUESTIONABLE: CB D.J. Hayden (groin), RB Carlos Hyde (knee). TEXANS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), DT Brandon Dunn (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (neck).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at DENVER BRONCOS — CHARGERS: QUESTIONABLE: TE Sean Culkin (back). BRONCOS: No players listed.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — DOLPHINS: DOUBTFUL: S T.J. McDonald (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Kiko Alonso (knee, hamstring), DE Andre Branch (knee), DE Ziggy Hood (hamstring), CB Xavien Howard (knee). BILLS: OUT: LB Julian Stanford (ankle), WR Deonte Thompson (toe). QUESTIONABLE: RB Chris Ivory (shoulder), CB Ryan Lewis (concussion).

NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — JETS: OUT: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder, ankle), WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle), WR Jermaine Kearse (achilles), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE: LB Jordan Jenkins (ankle). PATRIOTS: OUT: TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: TE Dwayne Allen (knee), LB Brandon King (knee), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), T LaAdrian Waddle (illness).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — RAIDERS: OUT: CB Montrel Meander (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: CB Gareon Conley (concussion), DT Maurice Hurst (ankle). CHIEFS: OUT: WR Sammy Watkins (foot). QUESTIONABLE: S Eric Berry (heel), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), RB Spencer Ware (hamstring), RB Darrel Williams (hamstring).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON REDSKINS — EAGLES: OUT: LB D.J. Alexander (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), WR Mike Wallace (ankle), QB Carson Wentz (back). QUESTIONABLE: DE Michael Bennett (foot), LB Jordan Hicks (calf), C Jason Kelce (knee), T Jason Peters (quadricep). REDSKINS: OUT: WR Maurice Harris (concussion), T Ty Nsekhe (knee). DOUBTFUL: TE Vernon Davis (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: LB Ryan Anderson (hamstring), G Tony Bergstrom (knee, ankle), WR Josh Doctson (illness), DE Matt Ioannidis (hamstring), G Zac Kerin (knee).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — 49ERS: OUT: RB Matt Breida (ankle), TE Garrett Celek (concussion), WR Marquise Goodwin (calf), WR Dante Pettis (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Tarvarius Moore (shoulder). RAMS: OUT: RB Todd Gurley (knee), S Lamarcus Joyner (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: RB Justin Davis (shoulder), DT Ethan Westbrooks (illness).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — COLTS: OUT: WR Daurice Fountain (ankle), C Ryan Kelly (neck). QUESTIONABLE: TE Eric Ebron (concussion, knee), S Clayton Geathers (knee), CB Nate Hairston (hip), WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle), WR Dontrelle Inman (shoulder), WR Zach Pascal (knee), DE Jabaal Sheard (teeth, knee). TITANS: OUT: LB Brian Orakpo (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: QB Marcus Mariota (neck, foot).

