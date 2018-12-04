Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL official on leave; accused of calling player vulgar name

December 4, 2018 7:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The NFL has placed official Roy Ellison on administrative leave while it investigates an accusation that he called Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes a vulgar name during Buffalo’s game at Miami on Sunday.

The league confirmed Ellison’s status and the investigation Tuesday but provided no other details.

Hughes confronted Ellison in the tunnel near the locker room following Buffalo’s 21-17 loss, and video of the incident shows him accusing the umpire of using a derogatory term. Hughes waved his index finger and shouted “I’ll catch you. I’ll catch you, guaranteed,” before being pulled away by team officials.

Hughes afterward declined to elaborate.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ellison was suspended in 2013 for making a derogatory statement to Washington tackle Trent Williams during a game.

Bills coach Sean McDermott on Monday said he was leaving the matter in the league’s hands after saying he’s spoken to both the NFL and Hughes.

___

AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon