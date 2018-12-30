Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Playoff Glance

December 30, 2018 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 5

Tennessee-Indianapolis winner at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN)

Seattle at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Chicago, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

Advertisement
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 12

Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers/Indianapolis or Tennessee at Kansas City, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Chicago/Dallas/Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 13

Houston/Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas/Seattle/Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 20
AFC

TBD

NFC

TBD

Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 27
At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 3
At Atlanta

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6 p.m. (CBS)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held