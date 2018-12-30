NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 5

Tennessee-Indianapolis winner at Houston, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN)

Seattle at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 6

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Chicago, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

Advertisement

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 12

Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers/Indianapolis or Tennessee at Kansas City, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

Chicago/Dallas/Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 13

Houston/Baltimore/Los Angeles Chargers at New England, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas/Seattle/Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. (FOX)

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 20 AFC

TBD

NFC

TBD

Pro Bowl Sunday, Jan. 27 At Orlando, Fla.

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 3 At Atlanta

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6 p.m. (CBS)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.