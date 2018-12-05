NFL Playoff Scenarios

CLINCHED: Los Angeles Rams – NFC West division title
Los Angeles Rams clinch a first round bye with a win.
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
— A win or tie, OR
— A Carolina loss or tie.
New Orleans clinches a playoff berth with:
— A Minnesota loss and losses or ties by Philadelphia and Washington.
___
Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with:
— A win or tie, OR
— Losses or ties by Miami, Indianapolis and Tennessee.
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
— A win or tie.
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
— A win and a Tennessee loss or tie, OR
A tie and a Tennessee loss.
Los Angeles Chargers clinch a playoff berth with:
— A win and losses or ties by Miami, Denver, Indianapolis and Tennessee, OR
— A tie AND Miami loss AND Denver loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie AND Tennessee loss or tie, as long as both Indianapolis and Tennessee both don’t tie.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.