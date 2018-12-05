Listen Live Sports

NFL Playoff Scenarios

December 5, 2018 3:35 pm
 
Week 14
NFC

CLINCHED: Los Angeles Rams – NFC West division title

Los Angeles Rams clinch a first round bye with a win.

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

— A win or tie, OR

— A Carolina loss or tie.

New Orleans clinches a playoff berth with:

— A Minnesota loss and losses or ties by Philadelphia and Washington.

AFC

Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with:

— A win or tie, OR

— Losses or ties by Miami, Indianapolis and Tennessee.

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

— A win or tie.

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

— A win and a Tennessee loss or tie, OR

A tie and a Tennessee loss.

Los Angeles Chargers clinch a playoff berth with:

— A win and losses or ties by Miami, Denver, Indianapolis and Tennessee, OR

— A tie AND Miami loss AND Denver loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie AND Tennessee loss or tie, as long as both Indianapolis and Tennessee both don’t tie.

