NFL Playoff Scenarios

December 13, 2018
 
Week 15
AFC

CLINCHED: Kansas City, playoff berth

KANSAS CITY (11-2) vs. L.A. Chargers (10-3), Thursday

Kansas City clinches AFC West and first-round bye with:

— Win

Kansas City clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— Win and New England loss or tie

NEW ENGLAND (9-4) at Pittsburgh (7-5-1), Sunday

New England clinches AFC East with:

— Win and Miami loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Miami loss

New England clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Win and Baltimore and Tennessee losses and Indianapolis loss or tie

HOUSTON (9-4) at N.Y. Jets (4-9), Saturday

Houston clinches AFC South with:

— Win and Indianapolis and Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Indianapolis and Tennessee losses

Houston clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Miami loss or tie and Pittsburgh loss, OR

— Win and Miami and Baltimore loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Indianapolis loss or tie and Baltimore and Miami losses, OR

— Tie and Indianapolis loss or tie and Pittsburgh and Baltimore losses and Miami tie, OR

— Tie and Indianapolis loss or tie and Pittsburgh and Miami losses and Baltimore win, OR

— Tie and Tennessee loss or tie and Baltimore and Miami losses, OR

— Tie and Tennessee loss or tie and Pittsburgh and Baltimore losses and Miami tie, OR

— Tie and Tennessee loss or tie and Pittsburgh and Miami losses and Baltimore win

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-3) at Kansas City (11-2), Thursday

Chargers clinch playoff berth with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Miami loss or tie and Pittsburgh loss, OR

— Miami loss or tie and Baltimore loss or tie, OR

— Miami loss or tie and Indianapolis loss or tie and Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Pittsburgh loss and Indianapolis loss or tie and Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Baltimore loss or tie and Indianapolis loss or tie and Tennessee loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED: Los Angeles Rams, NFC West; New Orleans, NFC South

NEW, ORLEANS (11-2) at Carolina (6-7), Monday

New Orleans clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Chicago loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Chicago loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-2) vs. Philadelphia (6-7), Sunday

Rams clinch first-round bye with:

— Win and Chicago loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Chicago loss

CHICAGO (9-4) vs. Green Bay (5-7-1), Sunday

Chicago clinches NFC North with:

— Win, OR

— Minnesota loss, OR

— Tie and Minnesota tie

Chicago clinches playoff berth with:

— Tie, OR

— Washington loss or tie

DALLAS (8-5) at Indianapolis (7-6), Sunday

Dallas clinches NFC East with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Philadelphia loss or tie and Washington loss or tie, OR

— Philadelphia loss and Washington loss

SEATTLE (8-5) at San Francisco (3-10), Sunday

Seattle clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Minnesota loss and Carolina loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Minnesota loss and Philadelphia and Washington loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Carolina, Philadelphia and Washington loss or tie

