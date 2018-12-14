NFL Playoff Scenarios

CLINCHED: Kansas City and Los Angeles Chargers, playoff berths
NEW ENGLAND (9-4) at Pittsburgh (7-5-1), Sunday
New England clinches AFC East with:
— Win and Miami loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Miami loss
New England clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Tennessee loss or tie, OR
— Win and Baltimore and Tennessee losses and Indianapolis loss or tie
HOUSTON (9-4) at N.Y. Jets (4-9), Saturday
Houston clinches AFC South with:
— Win and Indianapolis and Tennessee loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Indianapolis and Tennessee losses
Houston clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Miami loss or tie and Pittsburgh loss, OR
— Win and Miami and Baltimore loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Indianapolis loss or tie and Baltimore and Miami losses, OR
— Tie and Indianapolis loss or tie and Pittsburgh and Baltimore losses and Miami tie, OR
— Tie and Indianapolis loss or tie and Pittsburgh and Miami losses and Baltimore win, OR
— Tie and Tennessee loss or tie and Baltimore and Miami losses, OR
— Tie and Tennessee loss or tie and Pittsburgh and Baltimore losses and Miami tie, OR
— Tie and Tennessee loss or tie and Pittsburgh and Miami losses and Baltimore win
CLINCHED: Los Angeles Rams, NFC West; New Orleans, NFC South
NEW, ORLEANS (11-2) at Carolina (6-7), Monday
New Orleans clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Chicago loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Chicago loss
LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-2) vs. Philadelphia (6-7), Sunday
Rams clinch first-round bye with:
— Win and Chicago loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Chicago loss
CHICAGO (9-4) vs. Green Bay (5-7-1), Sunday
Chicago clinches NFC North with:
— Win, OR
— Minnesota loss, OR
— Tie and Minnesota tie
Chicago clinches playoff berth with:
— Tie, OR
— Washington loss or tie
DALLAS (8-5) at Indianapolis (7-6), Sunday
Dallas clinches NFC East with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Philadelphia loss or tie and Washington loss or tie, OR
— Philadelphia loss and Washington loss
SEATTLE (8-5) at San Francisco (3-10), Sunday
Seattle clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Minnesota loss and Carolina loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Minnesota loss and Philadelphia and Washington loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Carolina, Philadelphia and Washington loss or tie
