NFL Playoff Scenarios

CLINCHED: Kansas City, playoff berth; L.A. Chargers, playoff berth
|KANSAS CITY at Seattle (Sunday)
Clinches AFC West and first-round bye with:
— Win and L.A. Chargers loss
Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
— Win and L.A. Chargers loss and Houston loss or tie, OR
— Win and clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Houston and L.A. Chargers loss
|HOUSTON at Philadelphia (Sunday)
Clinches AFC South with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Indianapolis and Tennessee loss or tie
Cinches first-round bye with:
— Win and New England loss or tie, OR
— Tie and New England loss
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Baltimore loss or tie, OR
— Pittsburgh loss, OR
— Clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Baltimore and Tennessee loss or tie
|NEW ENGLAND vs. Buffalo (Sunday)
Clinches AFC East with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Miami loss or tie
|PITTSBURGH at New Orleans (Sunday)
Clinches AFC North with:
— Win and Baltimore loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Baltimore loss
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Indianapolis and Tennessee losses
CLINCHED: L.A. Rams, NFC West; New Orleans, NFC South; Chicago, NFC North
|NEW ORLEANS vs. Pittsburgh (Sunday)
Clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR
— Chicago loss or tie and L.A. Rams loss
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Tie, OR
— Chicago loss or tie, OR
— L.A. Rams loss
|LOS ANGELES RAMS at Arizona (Sunday)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Chicago loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Chicago loss
|DALLAS vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday)
Clinches NFC East with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Philadelphia loss or tie and Washington loss or tie, OR
— Philadelphia and Washington losses
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Tie and Minnesota loss
|SEATTLE vs. Kansas City (Sunday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Washington loss or tie, OR
— Win or tie and Minnesota loss, OR
— Win and clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Washington, OR
— Win and clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Minnesota and Minnesota tie, OR
— Tie and Washington loss and Philadelphia loss or tie
|MINNESOTA at Detroit (Sunday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Philadelphia loss or tie and Washington loss
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.