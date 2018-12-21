NFL Playoff Scenarios

Week 16 AFC

CLINCHED: Kansas City, playoff berth; L.A. Chargers, playoff berth

KANSAS CITY at Seattle (Sunday)

Clinches AFC West and first-round bye with:

— Win and L.A. Chargers loss

Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

Advertisement

— Win and L.A. Chargers loss and Houston loss or tie, OR

— Win and clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Houston and L.A. Chargers loss

HOUSTON at Philadelphia (Sunday)

Clinches AFC South with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Indianapolis and Tennessee loss or tie

Cinches first-round bye with:

— Win and New England loss or tie, OR

— Tie and New England loss

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Baltimore loss or tie, OR

— Pittsburgh loss, OR

— Clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Baltimore and Tennessee loss or tie

NEW ENGLAND vs. Buffalo (Sunday)

Clinches AFC East with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Miami loss or tie

PITTSBURGH at New Orleans (Sunday)

Clinches AFC North with:

— Win and Baltimore loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Baltimore loss

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Indianapolis and Tennessee losses

NFC

CLINCHED: L.A. Rams, NFC West; New Orleans, NFC South; Chicago, NFC North

NEW ORLEANS vs. Pittsburgh (Sunday)

Clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR

— Chicago loss or tie and L.A. Rams loss

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Tie, OR

— Chicago loss or tie, OR

— L.A. Rams loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS at Arizona (Sunday)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Chicago loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Chicago loss

DALLAS vs. Tampa Bay (Sunday)

Clinches NFC East with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Philadelphia loss or tie and Washington loss or tie, OR

— Philadelphia and Washington losses

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Tie and Minnesota loss

SEATTLE vs. Kansas City (Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Washington loss or tie, OR

— Win or tie and Minnesota loss, OR

— Win and clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Washington, OR

— Win and clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Minnesota and Minnesota tie, OR

— Tie and Washington loss and Philadelphia loss or tie

MINNESOTA at Detroit (Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Philadelphia loss or tie and Washington loss

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.