Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL refs back official accused of calling player vulgar name

December 5, 2018 2:23 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

The NFL Referees Association is questioning why the league isn’t focusing more attention on Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes for threatening umpire Roy Ellison following Buffalo’s game at Miami last weekend.

Ellison has been placed on administrative leave while the NFL investigates Hughes’ accusation that Ellison called him a vulgar name during the game.

In a statement released Wednesday, NFLRA executive director Scott Green says the association expects the NFL’s investigation to clear Ellison while turning the focus on Hughes.

Green says Hughes has a history of being flagged for personal misconduct and arguing with officials.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“While we are disappointed that the NFL has yet to address that aspect of the incident, we look forward to working with the league during its review, and will ensure that Roy’s rights are protected during this process,” Green said.

TV video shows the player confronting Ellison in the tunnel near the locker room and accusing him of using a derogatory term. Hughes waved his index finger and shouted, “I’ll catch you! I’ll catch you, guaranteed!” before being pulled away by a teammate.

Ellison was suspended in 2013 for making a derogatory statement to Washington tackle Trent Williams during a game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus