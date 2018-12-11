Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL salary cap will increase to up to $191 million per team

December 11, 2018 8:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL salary cap will increase by roughly 6 percent in 2019 to a threshold of up to $191.1 million per team, the league announced Tuesday.

The 2018 cap is $177.2 million. Next season’s cap will be “in the range of $187.0 million to $191.1 million,” the league tweeted.

The salary cap has increased by roughly $10 million per season since 2013, when it was $123 million. “Another sign of the NFL’s continued success and growth,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted in the announcement.

Player salaries are tied to league revenue under the collective bargaining agreement, and continued revenue growth could be a sticking point in negotiations over a new CBA. Players receive less than 50 percent of league revenue under the 10-year labor deal signed in 2011.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1836: President Jackson submits treaty to remove Missouri tribes to Congress