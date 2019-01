By The Associated Press

Through 2018 season Year No LaDainian Tomlinson, SD 2006 28 Shaun Alexander, Sea 2005 27 Priest Holmes, KC 2003 27 Emmitt Smith, Dal 1995 25 John Riggins, Was 1983 24 Priest Holmes, KC 2002 21 Terrell Davis, Den 1998 21 Terry Allen, Was 1996 21 Emmitt Smith, Dal 1994 21 Joe Morris, NYG 1985 21

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.