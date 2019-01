NFL Season Touchdown Leaders

By The Associated Press

Through 2018 Year No LaDainian Tomlinson, SD 2006 31 Shaun Alexander, Sea 2005 28 Priest Holmes, KC 2003 27 Marshall Faulk, StL 2000 26 Emmitt Smith, Dal 1995 25 Priest Holmes, KC 2002 24 John Riggins, Was 1983 24 Randy Moss, NE 2007 23 Terrell Davis, Den 1998 23 Jerry Rice, SF 1987 23 O.J. Simpson, Buf 1975 23 Emmitt Smith, Dal 1994 22 Chuck Foreman, Min 1975 22 Gale Sayers, Chi 1965 22 Todd Gurley, LAR 2018 21

