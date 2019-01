NFL Single-Season Passing Yardage Leaders

By The Associated Press

Through 2018 Player, Team Year Yards Payton Manning, Den 2013 5,477 Drew Brees, NO 2011 5,476 Tom Brady, NE 2011 5,235 Drew Brees, NO 2016 5,208 Drew Brees, NO 2012 5,177 Drew Brees, NO 2013 5,162 Ben Roethlisberger, Pit 2018 5,129 Pat Mahomes, KC 2018 5,097 Dan Marino, Mia 1984 5,084 Drew Brees, NO 2008 5,069 Matthew Stafford, Det 2011 5,038 Matthew Stafford, Det 2012 4,967

