NFL Single Season Receiving Yards

|Through 2018
|
|Year
|Yards
|Calvin Johnson, Det
|2012
|1,964
|Julio Jones, Atl
|2015
|1,871
|Jerry Rice, SF
|1995
|1,848
|Antonio Brown, Pit
|2015
|1,834
|Isaac Bruce, StL
|1995
|1,781
|Charlie Hennigan, Hou
|1961
|1,746
|Marvin Harrison, Ind
|2002
|1,722
|Antonio Brown, Pit
|2014
|1,698
|Torry Holt, StL
|2003
|1,696
|Herman Moore, Det
|1995
|1,686
|Calvin Johnson, Det
|2011
|1,681
|Julio Jones, Atl
|2018
|1,677
|Marvin Harrison, Ind
|1999
|1,663
|Josh Gordon, Cle
|2013
|1,646
|Jimmy Smith, Jac
|1999
|1,636
|Torry Holt, StL
|2000
|1,635
|Randy Moss, Min
|2003
|1,632
|Demaryius Thomas, Den
|2014
|1,619
|Michael Irvin, Dal
|1995
|1,603
|Lance Alworth, SD
|1965
|1,602
|Rod Smith, Den
|2000
|1,602
