Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Single Season Receiving Yards

December 31, 2018 12:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Through 2018
Year Yards
Calvin Johnson, Det 2012 1,964
Julio Jones, Atl 2015 1,871
Jerry Rice, SF 1995 1,848
Antonio Brown, Pit 2015 1,834
Isaac Bruce, StL 1995 1,781
Charlie Hennigan, Hou 1961 1,746
Marvin Harrison, Ind 2002 1,722
Antonio Brown, Pit 2014 1,698
Torry Holt, StL 2003 1,696
Herman Moore, Det 1995 1,686
Calvin Johnson, Det 2011 1,681
Julio Jones, Atl 2018 1,677
Marvin Harrison, Ind 1999 1,663
Josh Gordon, Cle 2013 1,646
Jimmy Smith, Jac 1999 1,636
Torry Holt, StL 2000 1,635
Randy Moss, Min 2003 1,632
Demaryius Thomas, Den 2014 1,619
Michael Irvin, Dal 1995 1,603
Lance Alworth, SD 1965 1,602
Rod Smith, Den 2000 1,602

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held