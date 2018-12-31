NFL Single Season Receiving Yards

Through 2018 Year Yards Calvin Johnson, Det 2012 1,964 Julio Jones, Atl 2015 1,871 Jerry Rice, SF 1995 1,848 Antonio Brown, Pit 2015 1,834 Isaac Bruce, StL 1995 1,781 Charlie Hennigan, Hou 1961 1,746 Marvin Harrison, Ind 2002 1,722 Antonio Brown, Pit 2014 1,698 Torry Holt, StL 2003 1,696 Herman Moore, Det 1995 1,686 Calvin Johnson, Det 2011 1,681 Julio Jones, Atl 2018 1,677 Marvin Harrison, Ind 1999 1,663 Josh Gordon, Cle 2013 1,646 Jimmy Smith, Jac 1999 1,636 Torry Holt, StL 2000 1,635 Randy Moss, Min 2003 1,632 Demaryius Thomas, Den 2014 1,619 Michael Irvin, Dal 1995 1,603 Lance Alworth, SD 1965 1,602 Rod Smith, Den 2000 1,602

