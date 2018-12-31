Listen Live Sports

NFL Single-Season Sacks

December 31, 2018
 
Through 2018

22½ — Michael Strahan, New York Giants, 2001

22 — Mark Gastineau, New York Jets, 1984

22 — Jared Allen, Minnesota, 2011

22 — Justin Houston, Kansas City, 2014

21 — Reggie White, Philadelphia Eagles, 1987

21 — Chris Doleman, Minnesota Vikings, 1989

20½ — Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants, 1986

20½ — J.J. Watt, Houston, 2012

20½ — J.J. Watt, Houston, 2014

20½ — Aaron Donald, LA Rams, 2018

20 — Derrick Thomas, Kansas City, 1990

20 — DeMarcus Ware, Dallas, 2008

