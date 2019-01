NFL Single-Season TD Passes

By The Associated Press

Through 2018 Year TD Peyton Manning, Den 2013 55 Tom Brady, NE 2007 50 Pat Mahomes, KC 2018 50 Peyton Manning, Ind 2004 49 Dan Marino, Mia 1984 48 Drew Brees, NO 2011 46 Aaron Rodgers, GB 2011 45 Dan Marino, Mia 1986 44 Drew Brees, NO 2012 43 Kurt Warner, StL 1999 41 Matthew Stafford, Det 2011 41 Andrew Luck, Ind 2014 40 Aaron Rodgers, GB 2016 40

