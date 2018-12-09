NFL Today, Week 14

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. The Vikings (6-5-1) and Seahawks (7-5) square off in a meeting filled with playoff implications. Kirk Cousins and Minnesota are in the No. 6 spot in the NFC and its tie earlier this season against Green Bay could end up being a hindrance — or a benefit. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks won’t be able to catch the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, but their three-game win streak has them sitting in the No. 5 spot in the NFC playoff picture.

___

STARS

Passing

— Dak Prescott, Cowboys, threw three touchdown passes — including the winner to Amari Cooper in overtime — and set career highs in completions (42), attempts (54) and yards (455) as Dallas edged Philadelphia 29-23.

— Andrew Luck, Colts, passed for 399 yards and two touchdowns, and Indianapolis ended Houston’s nine-game winning streak with a 24-21 road victory.

— Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, threw for 377 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as Kansas City clinched a playoff spot with a 27-24 victory over Baltimore.

— Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins, had three TD passes and finished 14 of 19 for 265 yards in Miami’s 34-33 win over New England.

— Nick Mullens, 49ers, threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-33 passing in San Francisco’s 20-14 victory over Denver.

— Baker Mayfield, Browns, completed 18 of 22 passes (81.8 percent) for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for a 126.9 passer rating in Cleveland’s 26-20 victory over Carolina.

— Derek Carr, Raiders, went 25 of 34 for 322 yards and two TDs — including a 6-yard pass to Derek Carrier with 21 seconds left — to lead Oakland past Pittsburgh 24-21.

— Eli Manning, Giants, threw three touchdown passes before leaving early in the fourth quarter of New York’s 40-16 rout of Washington.

___

Rushing

— Saquon Barkley, Giants, rushed for 170 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown to surpass 1,000 yards for the season, and New York routed Washington 40-16.

— Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, had 192 yards from scrimmage on 40 touches: 28 carries for 113 yards and 12 catches for 79 in Dallas’ 29-23 overtime win over Philadelphia.

— Joe Mixon, Bengals, ran for 111 yards and a TD on 26 carries in Cincinnati’s 26-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

— Frank Gore, Dolphins, had 92 yards rushing on just 12 attempts — a 7.7-yard average — in Miami’s 34-33 win over New England.

— Josh Allen, Bills, had 101 yards rushing on nine carries in Buffalo’s 27-23 loss to the New York Jets to become just the second quarterback in NFL history to top 90 yards in three consecutive games, joining Tobin Rote, who did it with Green Bay in 1951.

___

Receiving

— Amari Cooper, Cowboys, had 10 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Dallas to a 29-23 overtime win over Philadelphia.

— George Kittle, 49ers, caught seven passes for 210 yards, including an 85-yard TD, becoming the franchise’s first tight end to reach the 1,000-yard milestone and leading San Francisco past Denver 20-14.

— Julio Jones, Falcons, had two touchdown catches and finished with eight receptions for 106 yards in Atlanta’s 34-20 loss at Green Bay.

— T.Y. Hilton, Colts, caught nine passes for 199 yards in Indianapolis’ 24-21 win at Houston.

— JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers, had eight receptions for 130 yards and two TDs in Pittsburgh’s 24-21 loss at Oakland.

— Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, had eight catches for 139 yards in Kansas City’s 27-24 overtime win over Baltimore.

— Kenny Stills, Dolphins, caught eight passes for 135 yards and a TD to help Miami edge New England 34-33.

___

Special Teams

— Michael Badgley, Chargers, kicked four field goals — including a team-record 59-yarder — as the Los Angeles held off Cincinnati 26-21.

— Harrison Butker, Chiefs, atoned for a 43-yard miss as time expired with a 36-yard field goal in overtime, and Kansas City topped Baltimore 27-24.

— Taysom Hill, Saints, blocked a punt in New Orleans’ 28-14 win at Tampa Bay.

— Henry Anderson, Jets, blocked a field-goal attempt in New York’s 27-23 victory at Buffalo, giving him blocks in consecutive games after he knocked away an extra-point try at Tennessee.

— Brett Maher, Cowboys, set a Dallas franchise record with a 62-yard field goal on the final play of the first half and had three field goals in a 29-23 overtime victory against Philadelphia.

___

Defense

— Trumaine Johnson, Jets, intercepted two passes, including a victory-sealing pick in the fourth quarter of New York’s 27-23 win at Buffalo.

— Curtis Riley, Giants, scored on a 9-yard pick-6 in the first quarter of New York’s 40-16 win at Washington.

— Darius Slay, Lions, returned an interception 67 yards in Detroit’s 17-3 victory at Arizona.

— Bashaud Breeland, Packers, had a 22-yard interception return for a score in Green Bay’s 34-20 win over Atlanta.

— Chris Jones, Chiefs, got a sack in Kansas City’s 27-24 overtime win over Baltimore, making him the first player to record a sack in at least nine consecutive games in a single season since the individual sack became an official statistic in 1982.

— Luke Kuechly, Panthers, forced two fumbles in Carolina’s 26-20 loss at Cleveland.

___

MILESTONES

New England’s Tom Brady passed for 358 yards with three touchdowns in the Patriots’ 34-33 loss at Miami, giving him 582 career TD passes — including the postseason — to pass Peyton Manning (579) for the most in NFL history. Brady also has 47 career games with at least 300 yards passing and three TD passes, surpassing Manning (46 games) for second most in league annals. Only New Orleans’ Drew Brees (63) has more. … New York’s Saquon Barkley ran for 170 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown, in New York’s 40-16 rout of Washington. Barkley became the first Giants rookie to break 1,000 yards and set a single-season franchise rookie record with his 13th touchdown. … Miami’s Frank Gore has 18,530 career yards from scrimmage, surpassing LaDainian Tomlinson for the fifth-most scrimmage yards in NFL history. … Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes was 35 of 53 for 377 yards in the Chiefs’ 27-24 overtime victory over Baltimore, giving him 4,300 yards and 43 TD passes. He joins Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Marino (1984) and Kurt Warner (1999) as the only first- or second-year QBs in league annals with at least 4,000 yards passing and 40 TD passes in a single season. … Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald caught five passes against Detroit to move ahead of Jerry Rice for most receptions by a player for one team at 1,286. … Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has 86 catches and 1,159 receiving yards this season, making him the first player at his position with at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons. … New Orleans’ Michael Thomas has 298 receptions since entering the league in 2016, surpassing Odell Beckham Jr. (288 catches from 2014-16) and Jarvis Landry (288, 2014-16) for the most catches by a player in his first three seasons. … Eric Ebron set a Colts franchise record for tight ends with 12 TD catches.

___

STREAKS & STATS

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers completed 21 of 32 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 103.1 passer rating in the Packers’ 34-20 victory over Atlanta. He has not thrown an interception in 368 pass attempts dating to Week 4, surpassing Tom Brady (358 consecutive attempts from 2010-11) for the most pass attempts without an INT in NFL history. … Kansas City’s Chris Jones has at least one sack in each of the Chiefs’ past nine games, becoming the first player to get at least one in at least nine consecutive games in a single season since the individual sack became an official statistic in 1982. He’s the sixth player since 1982 to manage at least one in nine consecutive games at any point in time. … Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of his first 10 career starts, joining Kurt Warner (1999) and Brad Johnson (1996-97) as the only quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era with a touchdown pass in each of his first 10 career starts. … Atlanta’s Julio Jones leads the NFL with 1,429 yards receiving, and has at least 1,400 in each of the past five seasons, the longest streak in NFL history.

___

TICKETS PUNCHED

New Orleans defeated Tampa Bay 28-14 to clinch the NFC South title for the second consecutive season. It’s the first time the Saints have won back-to-back division crowns. … Kansas City clinched a playoff berth for the fourth year in a row with a 27-24 overtime victory over Baltimore.

___

SOUTH BEACH STUNNER

Miami defeated New England 34-33 on the final play from scrimmage when running back Kenyan Drake took a lateral from wide receiver DeVante Parker 52 yards for a touchdown as time expired. The Dolphins’ winning 69-yard touchdown was the longest play from scrimmage to win a game with no time remaining in the fourth quarter since the 1970 merger.

___

SIDELINED

Dallas right guard Zack Martin left in the second half of a 29-23 overtime win over Philadelphia with a knee injury. Eagles running back Corey Clement injured his right knee when he was stopped for a 4-yard loss late in the first quarter and didn’t return. … Buffalo was down to third-string running back Marcus Murphy after LeSean McCoy was sidelined by a hamstring injury in the first quarter and Chris Ivory hurt his ankle in the third quarter of the loss to the Jets. Starting linebacker Matt Milano was carted off the field after getting his leg tangled while stopping Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold at the goal line. … Detroit was hit hard by injuries in its win over Arizona. In the span of three plays, the Lions lost defensive ends Ezekiel Ansah (knee) and Da’Shawn Hand (shoulder). Later in the half, right tackle Rick Wagner left with a concussion. … Washington tight end Jordan Reed injured his right foot in the first quarter and did not return in a loss to the New York Giants.

___

SPEAKING

“We had them right where we wanted. Not really surprised with how things turned out.” — Miami’s Ryan Tannehill after the Dolphins stunned New England 34-33 on a last-play 69-yard lateral touchdown that included a few laterals.

___

“It’s like telling me, ‘Hey, there’s pizza here, don’t have a slice.’ I’m going to have a slice. Joe refuses to believe he’s an O-lineman. It was not a smart play.” — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan on left tackle Joe Staley, who celebrated a rare catch, the third of his 12-year career, late in the first half of the 49ers’ 20-14 win over Denver when he got his hands on a tipped pass by a defender for a 5-yard loss.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

