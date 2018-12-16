Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL Calendar

December 16, 2018 1:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Jan. 1 — Winter Classic, Boston at Chicago, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Jan. 25 — All-Star Skills Competition, San Jose, Calif.

Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, San Jose, Calif.

Feb. 23 — Stadium Series, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field.

Advertisement

April 6 — Last day of regular season.

April 10 — Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress