NHL fines Canadiens’ Danault $5K for tripping Ekblad

NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault was fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

Danault tripped Ekblad with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining in Montreal’s 5-3 win at Florida on Friday night. Danault was given a roughing penalty on the play. The NHL announced the fine Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.