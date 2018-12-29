Listen Live Sports

NHL fines Canadiens’ Danault $5K for tripping Ekblad

December 29, 2018 12:51 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault was fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

Danault tripped Ekblad with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining in Montreal’s 5-3 win at Florida on Friday night. Danault was given a roughing penalty on the play. The NHL announced the fine Saturday.

