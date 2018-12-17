NHL in-season coaching changes in salary-cap era

The 56 in-season NHL coaching changes since beginning of salary cap era in 2005:

2005-06

New York Islanders replaced Steve Stirling with Brad Shaw, missed playoffs

New Jersey Devils replaced resigning Larry Robinson with Lou Lamoriello, made playoffs

Pittsburgh Penguins replaced Ed Olczyk with Michel Therrien, missed playoffs

Los Angeles Kings replaced John Torchetti with Andy Murray, missed playoffs

Montreal Canadiens replaced Claude Julien with Bob Gainey, made playoffs

2006-07

Chicago Blackhawks replaced Trent Yawney with Denis Savard, missed playoffs

St. Louis Blues replaced Mike Kitchen with Andy Murray, missed playoffs

Philadelphia Flyers replaced Ken Hitchcock with John Stevens, missed playoffs

Columbus Blue Jackets replaced Gerard Gallant with Ken Hitchcock, missed playoffs

New Jersey Devils replaced Claude Julien with Lou Lamoriello, made playoffs

2007-08

Washington Capitals replaced Glen Hanlon with Bruce Boudreau, made playoffs

Atlanta Thrashers replaced Bob Hartley with Don Waddell, missed playoffs

Ottawa Senators replaced John Paddock with Bryan Murray, made playoffs

2008-09

Chicago Blackhawks replaced Denis Savard with Joel Quenneville, made playoffs

Carolina Hurricanes replaced Peter Laviolette with Paul Maurice, made playoffs

Montreal Canadiens replaced Guy Carbonneau with Bob Gainey, made playoffs

Ottawa Senators replaced Craig Hartsburg with Cory Clouston, missed playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning replaced Barry Melrose with Rick Tocchet, missed playoffs

New York Rangers replaced Tom Renney with John Tortorella, made playoffs

Pittsburgh Penguins replaced Michel Therrien with Dan Bylsma, won Stanley Cup

2009-10

Columbus Blue Jackets replaced Ken Hitchcock with Claude Noel, missed playoffs

St. Louis Blues replaced Andy Murray with Davis Payne, missed playoffs

Philadelphia Flyers replaced John Stevens with Peter Laviolette, made playoffs

2010-11

New York Islanders replaced Scott Gordon with Jack Capuano, missed playoffs

New Jersey Devils replaced John MacLean with Jacques Lemaire, missed playoffs

2011-12

St. Louis Blues replaced Davis Payne with Ken Hitchcock, made playoffs

Washington Capitals replaced Bruce Boudreau with Dale Hunter, made playoffs

Anaheim Ducks replaced Randy Carlyle with Bruce Boudreau, missed playoffs

Carolina Hurricanes replaced Paul Maurice with Kirk Muller, missed playoffs

Columbus Blue Jackets replaced Scott Arniel with Todd Richards, missed playoffs

Montreal Canadiens replaced Jacques Martin with Randy Cunneyworth, missed playoffs

Los Angeles Kings replaced Andy Murray with Darryl Sutter, won Stanley Cup

Toronto Maple Leafs replaced Ron Wilson with Randy Carlyle, missed playoffs

2013

Buffalo Sabres replaced Lindy Ruff with Ron Rolston, missed playoffs

Tampa Bay Lightning replaced Guy Boucher with Jon Cooper, missed playoffs

2013-14

Philadelphia Flyers replaced Peter Laviolette with Craig Berube, made playoffs

Winnipeg Jets replaced Claude Noel with Paul Maurice, missed playoffs

Buffalo Sabres replaced Ron Rolston with Ted Nolan, missed playoffs

Florida Panthers replaced Kevin Dineen with Peter Horachek, missed playoffs

2014-15

Edmonton Oilers replaced Dallas Eakins with Todd Nelson, missed playoffs

Ottawa Senators replaced Paul McLean with Dave Cameron, made playoffs

New Jersey Devils replaced Peter DeBoer with Lou Lamoriello/Scott Stevens/Adam Oates, miss playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs replaced Randy Carlyle with Peter Horachek, missed playoffs

2015-16

Columbus Blue Jackets replaced Todd Richardson with John Tortorella, missed playoffs

Pittsburgh Penguins replaced Mike Johnston with Mike Sullivan, won Stanley Cup

Minnesota Wild replaced Mike Yeo with John Torchetti, made playoffs

2016-17

Florida Panthers replaced Gerard Gallant with Tom Rowe, missed playoffs

Boston Bruins replaced Claude Julien with Bruce Cassidy, made playoffs

Montreal Canadiens replaced Michel Therrien with Claude Julien, made playoffs

St. Louis Blues replaced Ken Hitchcock with Mike Yeo, made playoffs

New York Islanders replaced Jack Capuano with Doug Weight, missed playoffs

2018-19

Los Angeles Kings replaced John Stevens with Willie Desjardins

Chicago Blackhawks replaced Joel Quenneville with Jeremy Collin

St. Louis Blues replaced Mike Yeo with Craig Berube

Edmonton Oilers replaced Todd McLellan with Ken Hitchcock

Philadelphia Flyers replaced Dave Hakstol with Scott Gordon

