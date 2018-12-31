Nick Foles will start for Eagles vs. Bears

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles will lead the Philadelphia Eagles into the playoffs.

Coach Doug Pederson said Foles is “feeling good” after suffering a chest injury and will start when the Eagles (9-7) face the Bears (12-4) in an NFC wild-card game next Sunday.

“We’ll take care of him and make sure he’s ready,” Pederson said Monday.

Pederson said Nate Sudfeld is the backup as of right now and couldn’t provide an update on Carson Wentz’s back injury. He wouldn’t commit to starting Foles if the Eagles advance.

“There is no guarantee we’re going to win this game,” Pederson said. “I’ll evaluate next Monday.”

The Eagles earned a playoff berth with a 24-0 win at Washington coupled with Chicago’s victory at Minnesota.

Foles is 6-0 in must-win games filling in for Wentz the past two seasons, including 3-0 in the playoffs and earned Super Bowl MVP honors in a 41-33 victory over New England.

He tied an NFL record by completing 25 consecutive passes in the win against the Redskins and has been outstanding in three starts since Wentz was sidelined. Sudfeld relieved Foles and tossed a touchdown pass on his only throw.

The Eagles will have off Tuesday and a walk-through practice Wednesday so Foles has more time to prepare for the Bears.

Foles stepped in last season after Wentz tore two knee ligaments in December and led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960.

The Eagles have a far more difficult path this time as they try to become the third No. 6 seed to win a Super Bowl, joining the 2005 Steelers and 2010 Packers.

“Last year we had luxury of having a bye and playing at home for two games,” Pederson said. “We understand that we’re on the road. But having guys that have been through it, I think the heightened sense of awareness, the urgency, the sort of do-or-die, backs-against-the-wall mentality, those are all things we can definitely draw from last year’s postseason run now into this game.”

