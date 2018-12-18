Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for Dec. 10-16

December 18, 2018 5:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 10-16. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, NBC, 18.12 million.

2. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, Fox, 17.41 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 14.55 million.

Advertisement

4. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.28 million.

5. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.66 million.

6. NFL Football: Minnesota at Seattle, ESPN, 11.63 million.

7. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 10.34 million.

8. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.22 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 9.04 million.

10. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.97 million.

11. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 8.53 million.

12. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 8.43 million.

13. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 8.08 million.

14. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.78 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 7.76 million.

16. “Mom,” CBS, 7.71 million.

17. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.7 million.

18. “Bull,” CBS, 7.4 million.

19. NFL Football: Cleveland at Denver, NFL Network, 7.29 million.

20. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 7.21 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth