Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for Dec. 3-9

December 11, 2018 3:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 3-9. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Chicago, NBC, 19.39 million.

2. “NFL Sunday Post-Game,” Fox, 19.23 million.

3. “NFL Pre-Game,” NBC, 13.63 million.

Advertisement

4. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 12.53 million.

5. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.05 million.

6. NFL Football: Washington at Philadelphia, ESPN, 11.38 million.

7. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 10.91 million.

8. NFL Football: Jacksonville at Tennessee, Fox, 10.79 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 9.72 million.

10. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 9 million.

11. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 8.92 million.

12. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.895 million.

13. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.889 million.

14. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.64 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 8.33 million.

16. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.944 million.

17. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.943 million.

18. “Mom,” CBS, 7.93 million.

19. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.81 million.

20. “The Simpsons,” Fox, 7.53 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached