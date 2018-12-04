NJCAA Football Ranking

|Final
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. East Mississippi (17)
|12-0
|370
|1
|2. Garden City (Kan.)
|10-1
|335.42
|2
|3. Iowa Western
|10-1
|325.81
|3
|4. Kilgore (Texas)
|10-2
|290.34
|4
|5. Jones (Miss.)
|10-2
|283.53
|5
|6. Lackawanna (Pa.)
|11-0
|254.96
|6
|7. Northwest Mississippi
|8-2
|232.58
|8
|8. Hutchinson (Kan.)
|9-3
|205.83
|13
|9. Snow (Utah)
|8-3
|190.60
|9
|10. Eastern Arizona
|9-3
|179.04
|7
|11. Butler (Kan.)
|8-4
|167.18
|15
|12. Mississippi Gulf Coast
|7-2
|165.44
|11
|13. Iowa Central
|8-4
|158.26
|16
|14. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
|8-4
|137.7
|10
|15. Blinn (Texas)
|7-4
|93.69
|—
|16. Monroe College (N.Y.)
|7-2
|71
|12
|17. Highland (Kan.)
|6-4
|60.79
|17
|18. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.)
|6-4
|51.44
|18
|19. Scottsdale (Ariz.)
|7-4
|43
|14
|20. Nassau (N.Y.)
|8-3
|17
|—
Others Receiving Votes: Holmes (Miss.) 12.9, North Dakota SCS 8.0, Arizona Western 4.0 19, Pima (Ariz.) 1.7 20, East Central (Miss.) 0.9.
