NJCAA Football Ranking

Final Record Pts Pvs 1. East Mississippi (17) 12-0 370 1 2. Garden City (Kan.) 10-1 335.42 2 3. Iowa Western 10-1 325.81 3 4. Kilgore (Texas) 10-2 290.34 4 5. Jones (Miss.) 10-2 283.53 5 6. Lackawanna (Pa.) 11-0 254.96 6 7. Northwest Mississippi 8-2 232.58 8 8. Hutchinson (Kan.) 9-3 205.83 13 9. Snow (Utah) 8-3 190.60 9 10. Eastern Arizona 9-3 179.04 7 11. Butler (Kan.) 8-4 167.18 15 12. Mississippi Gulf Coast 7-2 165.44 11 13. Iowa Central 8-4 158.26 16 14. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 8-4 137.7 10 15. Blinn (Texas) 7-4 93.69 — 16. Monroe College (N.Y.) 7-2 71 12 17. Highland (Kan.) 6-4 60.79 17 18. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 6-4 51.44 18 19. Scottsdale (Ariz.) 7-4 43 14 20. Nassau (N.Y.) 8-3 17 —

Others Receiving Votes: Holmes (Miss.) 12.9, North Dakota SCS 8.0, Arizona Western 4.0 19, Pima (Ariz.) 1.7 20, East Central (Miss.) 0.9.

