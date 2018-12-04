Listen Live Sports

NJCAA Football Ranking

December 4, 2018 10:15 am
 
Final
Record Pts Pvs
1. East Mississippi (17) 12-0 370 1
2. Garden City (Kan.) 10-1 335.42 2
3. Iowa Western 10-1 325.81 3
4. Kilgore (Texas) 10-2 290.34 4
5. Jones (Miss.) 10-2 283.53 5
6. Lackawanna (Pa.) 11-0 254.96 6
7. Northwest Mississippi 8-2 232.58 8
8. Hutchinson (Kan.) 9-3 205.83 13
9. Snow (Utah) 8-3 190.60 9
10. Eastern Arizona 9-3 179.04 7
11. Butler (Kan.) 8-4 167.18 15
12. Mississippi Gulf Coast 7-2 165.44 11
13. Iowa Central 8-4 158.26 16
14. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 8-4 137.7 10
15. Blinn (Texas) 7-4 93.69
16. Monroe College (N.Y.) 7-2 71 12
17. Highland (Kan.) 6-4 60.79 17
18. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 6-4 51.44 18
19. Scottsdale (Ariz.) 7-4 43 14
20. Nassau (N.Y.) 8-3 17

Others Receiving Votes: Holmes (Miss.) 12.9, North Dakota SCS 8.0, Arizona Western 4.0 19, Pima (Ariz.) 1.7 20, East Central (Miss.) 0.9.

