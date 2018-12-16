Listen Live Sports

No. 13 Cal women beat UC Santa Barbara 69-45

December 16, 2018 7:23 pm
 
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Kristine Anigwe had 18 points and 16 rebounds on Sunday and No. 13 California stayed undefeated with a 69-45 win over UC Santa Barbara.

Anigwe had 11 of her rebounds on the offensive glass for the Golden Bears (9-0), who had a 44-34 edge in overall rebounding and outscored the Gauchos 38-16 in the paint.

Cal led by double digits throughout the second half.

After a low-scoring first quarter, Tal Sahar hit five consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter to give UC Santa Barbara a 24-22 lead with 2:59 left in the half. From there, Cal scored the last 11 points of the period and continued the run with a 5-0 spurt to start the third quarter, leading 38-24 on Asha Thomas’ 3-pointer.

Sahar finished with 20 points and made 6 of 10 from 3-point range for the Gauchos (2-8).

