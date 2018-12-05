Listen Live Sports

No. 14 Minnesota women unbeaten, top Incarnate Word 75-39

December 5, 2018 4:00 pm
 
1 min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Destiny Pitts scored 15 points and No. 14 Minnesota stayed unbeaten, topping Incarnate Word 75-39 Wednesday.

Pitts made five 3-pointers, Annalese Lamke added 13 points and Mercedes Staples had 11 for the Gophers (8-0).

Angelica Wiggins, sister of Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Andrew Wiggins, scored 13 for Incarnate Word (0-9).

Minnesota took a 12-0 lead and held the Cardinals to only one basket in the first quarter, a 3 by Wiggins with 37 seconds left. It was 32-11 at halftime.

The crowd of 7,835 included several thousand elementary schoolchildren for the early start.

BIG PICTURE

Incarnate Word: The Cardinals, from San Antonio, Texas, and a member of the Southland Conference, played Minnesota for the first time. … Incarnate Word lost 11 of its first 12 games last season.

Minnesota: The Gophers are 8-0 for the third time in team history. They started 15-0 in 2003-04 and were 12-0 in 2002-03. … A former star at Minnesota and later in the NBA, Lindsay Whalen is the second coach in Gophers history to win her first five games. Pam Borton did it in 2002-03, when Whalen played for her. … The Gophers hold their highest ranking since they were 11th in February 2006.

UP NEXT

Incarnate Word: Plays at Massachusetts on Friday.

Minnesota: Visits Boston College on Sunday.

