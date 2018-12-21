Listen Live Sports

No. 15 Syracuse women beat Duquesne 87-71

December 21, 2018 9:45 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia had 20 points and nine assists to help No. 15 Syracuse beat Duquesne 87-71 in the first night of the St. Pete Shootout on Friday.

The Orange (10-2) built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and pulled away for good with a 17-2 burst in the middle of the third quarter. Gabrielle Cooper and Miranda Drummond opened the run with back-to-back 3-pointers and Mangakahia capped it with a pair of free throws to make it 64-42 with 2:13 left in the period.

The Dukes (5-5) opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to seven and that was as close as they would get.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi had 15 points and Kiara Lewis added 12 for Syracuse. Cooper, Drummond and Amaya Finklea-Guity had 10 points each.

Julijana Vojinovic and Laia Sole had 14 points each and Kadri-Ann Lass scored 12 for Duquesne.

