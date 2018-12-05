Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 16 Iowa women hold off Cyclones 73-70

December 5, 2018 10:21 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tania Davis drilled the game-winning 3 with 2.3 seconds to go and 16th-ranked Iowa held off Iowa State 73-70 on Wednesday night, giving the Hawkeyes three straight wins in the series for the first time in over two decades.

Kathleen Doyle scored 22 points in her first game back from a broken hand and Megan Gustafson had 13 with 16 rebounds for Iowa (6-2), which won 10 in a row from 1982-96.

But the Cyclones made the Hawkeyes sweat out their sixth consecutive home win in the rivalry.

Iowa State star Bridget Carleton fought through traffic for a layup that gave Iowa State a 69-68 lead with 49 seconds to go, but Doyle — who missed the first seven games — swung the advantage back to Iowa with free throws 13 second later.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Carleton tied it 70-all on a free throw. But she missed a second one, giving Iowa the ball with the shot clocks turned off. The Hawkeyes drained the seconds down, and Davis used a step-back to find just enough space to drain a 3 from the wing.

The Hawkeyes then all converged on Carleton, leaving freshman Ashley Joens — who grew up in Iowa City — wide open for a corner 3. But Joens’ effort went long as the buzzer sounded.

Carleton had 21 points and Alexa Middleton scored 20 to lead Iowa State (6-2).

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes needed this one. They followed a close loss to Florida State with a blowout defeat at No. 1 Notre Dame, and three losses before the middle of December would’ve been tough to swallow in a season with such high expectations.

Iowa State: What an effort by the Cyclones, who fell out of the Top 25 this week after an ugly loss at South Dakota. Iowa State showed resolve in rallying from a 13-point deficit, and it can make the 140-mile bus ride back to Ames knowing they would have won had they not gone just 9 of 17 from the line.

UP NEXT

Iowa faces IUPUI at home on Saturday.

Iowa State hosts North Dakota on Sunday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus